Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Angels reinstate 3B Anthony Rendon (wrist) off injured list

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 15, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) is hit by a pitch in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Jun 15, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) is hit by a pitch in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Image: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels have reinstated Anthony Rendon from the 10-day injured list and he is slated to start at third base and bat fourth on Friday night against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 3:33PM
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 11:47AM

Rendon, 33, sustained a bruised left wrist when he was struck by a pitch in the 5-3 win at Texas on June 15.

Advertisement

The former All-Star is batting .248 with just one home run and 21 RBIs in 38 games this season.

Rendon is a career .284 hitter with 157 homers and 656 RBIs in 1,111 games with the Washington Nationals (2013-19) and Angels

Advertisement
Advertisement

Los Angeles also designated infielder Jake Lamb for assignment, optioned right-hander Andrew Wantz to Triple-A Salt Lake and promoted right-hander Victor Mederos from Salt Lake. Also, infielder Kevin Padlo accepted an outright assignment to Salt Lake.

--Field Level Media