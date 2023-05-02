Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Angels reinstate reliever Ryan Tepera from injured list

By
Field Level Media
March 30, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Ryan Tepera (52) delivers a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum.
March 30, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Ryan Tepera (52) delivers a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum.
Image: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels reinstated relief pitcher Ryan Tepera from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday

The 35-year-old right-hander landed on the IL on April 16 with inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

Tepera is 1-1 with an 11.25 ERA and one blown save in six appearances out of the bullpen this season. He is 18-19 with a 3.59 ERA and 18 saves in 367 games (one start) with four teams since his 2015 debut.

The Angels optioned right-hander Andrew Wantz to Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding transaction

Wantz, 27, is 1-0 with a 0.79 ERA in eight relief appearances this season with Los Angeles.

--Field Level Media