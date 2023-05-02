Angels reinstate reliever Ryan Tepera from injured list

The Los Angeles Angels reinstated relief pitcher Ryan Tepera from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday
The 35-year-old right-hander landed on the IL on April 16 with inflammation in his pitching shoulder.
Tepera is 1-1 with an 11.25 ERA and one blown save in six appearances out of the bullpen this season. He is 18-19 with a 3.59 ERA and 18 saves in 367 games (one start) with four teams since his 2015 debut.
The Angels optioned right-hander Andrew Wantz to Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding transaction
Wantz, 27, is 1-0 with a 0.79 ERA in eight relief appearances this season with Los Angeles.
--Field Level Media