Angels reinstate RHP Reynaldo Lopez from bereavement list

The Los Angeles Angels activated right-handed reliever Reynaldo Lopez from the bereavement list prior to Friday night's game against the Houston Astros

Lopez left the Angels on Sunday to travel to the Dominican Republic for the funeral of his grandfather

Lopez, 29, is 0-1 with a 1.80 ERA in four appearances for the Angels since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline. Overall, he is 2-6 with a 4.02 ERA in 47 appearances this season

The Angels optioned right-hander Zack Weiss to Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move. Weiss, 31, is 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA in six relief outings for Los Angeles

