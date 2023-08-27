Angels RHP Chase Silseth back with team following head injury

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Chase Silseth, who was transported to a New York-area hospital after being struck in the head during the Angels' 5-3 victory over the Mets on Saturday, was released from the hospital and attended the series finale Sunday.

Silseth, 23, was evaluated at a local hospital before being released Saturday night.

Advertisement

He was back at Citi Field, the Mets ballpark, on Sunday dealing with some swelling and headaches, but the Angels have yet to place him on the injured list, pending further evaluation.

Silseth was injured on a play in the fourth inning Saturday in which two Mets were on second base but Los Angeles catcher Logan O'Hoppe threw the ball to first. Angels first baseman Trey Cabbage then threw the ball to third after Francisco Lindor broke in that direction and Silseth was hit as he scurried to get in position to back up the play.

Advertisement Advertisement

Silseth took a few more steps before he fell to the ground after being struck. He was attended to by trainers and eventually was helped off the field.

Angels manager Phil Nevin said Silseth's prognosis was looking good.

"I think we avoided something serious, but with head injuries you always want to be cautious," Nevin said, per the Orange County Register.

Advertisement

For the game, Silseth allowed two runs, two hits, two walks and struck out three. He is 4-1 with a 4.10 ERA in 15 appearances (seven starts) this season.

—Field Level Media