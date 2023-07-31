Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Angels scratch Griffin Canning, to start Chase Silseth vs. Braves

By
Field Level Media
May 16, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Chase Silseth (63) throws a first inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
May 16, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Chase Silseth (63) throws a first inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Image: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels made a late audible on Monday, naming right-hander Chase Silseth their starting pitcher for the opener of a three-game series against the host Atlanta Braves

Right-hander Griffin Canning, who was slated to start, told reporters he was dealing with "general soreness.

Silseth, 23, started just two of his 10 appearances this season, pitching to a 4.44 ERA and a 2-1 record. He last pitched for the Angels in a spot start against the New York Yankees on July 19 and struck out a career-high 10 batters, allowing one run in 5 2/3 innings to get the win

Silseth was going to return to a bullpen role after the Angels acquired starter Lucas Giolito from the Chicago White Sox

Canning, 27, is 6-4 with a 4.46 ERA in 16 starts this season. He is 18-17 with a 4.65 ERA over 59 career games (57 starts) with the Angels since debuting in 2019

It was not yet known who was expected to start for Los Angeles on Tuesday

The Angels also optioned infielder Trey Cabbage to Triple-A Salt Lake while adding infielder C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk to the active roster. The Angels acquired Cron and Grichuk in a trade with the Colorado Rockies on Sunday night

