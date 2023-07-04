Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Anthony Rendon exit with injuries

The Angels saw two more stars sustain injuries on Tuesday as Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon exited Los Angeles' road game against the San Diego Padres

Ohtani ending his pitching performance in the sixth inning due to a blister on his right middle finger. The nail on the same finger broke in the right-hander's most recent pitching start, on June 27 against the Chicago White Sox, and the Angels pushed his rotation turn back two days until Tuesday

When the two-way star was due to bat in the ninth inning, Jo Adell came up and delivered a pinch-hit triple.

Rendon fouled a ball off his left leg and was replaced by pinch hitter Eduardo Escobar in the fourth inning. X-rays came back negative, and Rendon was diagnosed with a left shin contusion, according to the Angels

Escobar completed a strikeout that was charged to Rendon.

The last two batters Ohtani faced, Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth, both homered. Ohtani gave up five runs on seven hits and four walks with five strikeouts in five-plus innings. He entered the day leading the majors with a rate of 12 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Ohtani and Rendon injuries occurred a day after Angels star Mike Trout broke the hamate bone in his left hand while swinging at a pitch and hitting a foul ball. Trout was uncertain if he would undergo surgery, and he is expected to miss four to eight weeks

