Angels' Shohei Ohtani (arm fatigue) to miss next start

By
Field Level Media
Aug 9, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Angel Stadium.
Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani asked to miss his next scheduled start from the mound due to arm fatigue, manager Phil Nevin said Sunday

Ohtani, who is 10-5 with a 3.17 ERA in 22 starts this season, was slated to pitch on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas

The right-hander won his third straight decision on Wednesday after allowing one (unearned) run on three hits in six innings of a 4-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants

Ohtani, 29, is 2-0 in his last three outings after permitting just one unearned run on seven hits in 19 innings

Also on Sunday, the Angels reinstated right-hander Griffin Canning from the injured list

Canning, who had been dealing with right calf tightness, is 6-4 with a 4.46 ERA in 16 starts this season

The 27-year-old is 18-17 with a 4.65 ERA over 59 career games (57 starts) with the Angels since debuting in 2019. He missed the 2022 season with a stress fracture in his lower back

