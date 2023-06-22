Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. named ASG starters

By
Field Level Media
Jun 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two run go ahead home run during the twelfth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Image: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. were named All-Star Game starters for their respective leagues Thursday after Phase 1 of fan voting

Because Ohtani led the American League in overall voting and Acuna led the National League, each player can bypass the second round of voting. The top two vote-getters at all other positions, other than outfield, will advance to Phase 2 of the voting. The top six vote-getters among outfielders will move on to Phase 2.

Ohtani's honor came as a designated hitter, while he also is expected to be named a pitcher for the game, which will take place in Seattle on July 11. It will be his third consecutive All-Star Game appearance.

Ohtani received more than 2.6 million votes, well ahead of the AL's next highest vote-getter in Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. Acuna led all MLB players with 3.1 million votes.

Ohtani, 28, led the major leagues with a .993 OPS and 24 home runs at the start of play Thursday, while he was tied for the lead with 58 RBIs. As a right-handed starter, he was 6-3 with a 3.13 ERA in 15 starts and had 117 strikeouts in 89 innings.

Acuna, 25, was batting .327 with a .961 OPS. He had 15 home runs, 46 RBIs and an NL-best 32 stolen bases.

Phase 2 of voting will begin at noon ET on Monday and conclude at noon ET next Thursday (June 29).

--Field Level Media