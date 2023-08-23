MLB

Angels' Shohei Ohtani removed from game with arm fatigue

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 23, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) leaves the field during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Angel Stadium.
Aug 23, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) leaves the field during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Angel Stadium.
Image: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was removed from his pitching start — and the game — during Wednesday's matinee against the Cincinnati Reds with what the team said was arm fatigue.

Watch
Can the Rays survive the season without Wander Franco? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team would trade a first round pick for Jonathan Taylor? | Agree to Disagree
5 hours ago
How a Coffee Brand Scaled Up Its Business & Partnered With The NBA | Securing the Bag: Part 2
August 15, 2023

Ohtani left the game entirely, too, replaced in the lineup at designated hitter by Nolan Schanuel in the 2-hole.

Advertisement

Ohtani hit a two-run home run in the first inning to get the Angels on the board. He also struck out two batters as he worked the second inning but was taken out of the game following a mound visit by an Angels trainer. He threw 26 pitches in 1 1/3 innings.

Ohtani's 44th homer in the first inning against Reds starter Andrew Abbott put him on top of the major league lead by one over Atlanta's Matt Olson.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On the mound, Ohtani is 10-5 with an ERA of 3.14.

—Field Level Media