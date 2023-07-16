Angels sneak by Astros thanks to 10th-inning error

Trey Cabbage scored on a throwing error in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 13-12 win against the Houston Astros on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series in Anaheim, Calif

With runners on first and second and Phil Maton (2-3) on the mound, Taylor Ward hit a grounder to second baseman Mauricio Dubon. Dubon flipped the ball to Grae Kessinger, whose throw to first was wide, allowing Cabbage to score the winning run.

Luis Rengifo, Zach Neto, Mike Moustakas and Shohei Ohtani all homered for the Angels, who rallied from deficits of 9-3 and 12-9 to avoid losing their seventh straight game

Los Angeles starter Reid Detmers allowed four runs and five hits in six innings, striking out six and walking three.

Chas McCormick had three hits and scored four runs, Kyle Tucker and Jose Abreu each contributed three RBIs and Dubon contributed three hits and two runs for the Astros

Astros starter Framber Valdez allowed a season-high five runs and seven hits before leaving with one out in the seventh because of a left calf injury. He matched his career high with 13 strikeouts and walked two

Rengifo blasted a three-run homer in the second inning to give Los Angeles a 3-0 lead.

Tucker's two-out, two-run single in the third cut the deficit to 3-2.

Martin Maldonado's two-run double in the fourth gave Houston a 4-3 lead.

Chris Devenski replaced Detmers to start the seventh and surrendered three straight singles to stretch Houston's lead to 5-3. Following a sacrifice fly, Abreu launched a three-run homer to make it 9-3.

Neto launched a two-run homer in the seventh to make it 9-5.

Ryne Stanek replaced Valdez and gave up a walk, a single and an RBI single by Eduardo Escobar to make it 9-6. Bryan Abreu entered and served up a three-run homer to Moustakas that made it 9-9.

The Astros moved back in front, 11-9, in the eighth on a two-run homer from McCormick

Yainer Diaz tacked on an RBI single in the ninth to make it 12-9.

Ohtani hit his major-league-leading 33rd homer of the season in the bottom half of the inning to make it 12-10.

The Angels followed with three straight singles to load the bases. After a passed ball made it 12-11, Hunter Renfroe lined an RBI single into center to tie the score at 12-12

Carlos Estevez (3-1) pitched a scoreless 10th for Los Angeles.

--Field Level Media