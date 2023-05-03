Angels SS Zach Neto (finger) exits game

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto was hit in the finger during a bunt attempt in the fifth inning of Wednesday night's game against the host St. Louis Cardinals and exited the game

Neto finished the at-bat but didn't take the field in the bottom of the inning. He was replaced by Luis Rengifo. Neto was 1-for-3 before leaving.

Neto, 22, is batting .267 with four doubles and five RBIs in 18 games (17 starts) in his rookie season.

--Field Level Media