MLB

Angels SS Zach Neto (finger) exits game

By
Field Level Media
Apr 28, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) throws to first base during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Image: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto was hit in the finger during a bunt attempt in the fifth inning of Wednesday night's game against the host St. Louis Cardinals and exited the game

Neto finished the at-bat but didn't take the field in the bottom of the inning. He was replaced by Luis Rengifo. Neto was 1-for-3 before leaving.

Neto, 22, is batting .267 with four doubles and five RBIs in 18 games (17 starts) in his rookie season.

--Field Level Media