Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Angels star Shohei Ohtani (nail) has start pushed back

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 30, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium.
Jun 30, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been playing with a cracked fingernail but will have his next pitching start pushed back from Monday to Tuesday, manager Phil Nevin said Saturday

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 3:33PM
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 11:47AM

"We think it's going to be fine," Nevin said of Ohtani's nail on his middle finger.

Advertisement

Ohtani (7-3, 3.02 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Tuesday against Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove (6-2, 3.80).

Jaime Barria will instead open the series for the Angels against San Diego on Monday, and Los Angeles will go with Patrick Sandoval on Wednesday in the three-game series finale, Nevin said

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ohtani, who throws right and bats left, went into his start against the Chicago White Sox last Tuesday with a small crack in the nail, and it got worse during the game. He stopped pitching in the seventh inning but stayed in to hit.

"I feel like I came out of the game before it got too bad," Ohtani said through an interpreter after the game.

He was still highly productive, winning the game 4-2 and becoming the first American League pitcher in nearly 60 years to hit two home runs and strikeout 10 batters in one game.

Ohtani, who turns 29 on Wednesday, hit 15 homers in June and leads the majors with 30 total along with 67 RBIs in 83 games. On the mound, he has started 16 games with 127 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media