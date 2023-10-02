Angels will not bring back manager Phil Nevin

The Los Angeles Angels announced Monday that manager Phil Nevin will not return for the 2024 season.

Nevin's contract expired at the conclusion of the current season, with the Angels finishing 73-89 — including 17-38 since Aug. 1 — and in fourth place in the American League West.

The Angels, despite superstars such as pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani and outfielder Mike Trout, added to a nine-year postseason drought that dates to 2014. Ohtani is a pending free agent.

Nevin, 52, originally joined the organization as the third base coach in 2022 and was named interim manager when Joe Maddon was fired in June. Nevin went 46-60 and the interim tag was removed for 2023. His career mark is 119-149 (.444).

General manager Perry Minasian is scheduled to hold a press conference on Tuesday. The team said the search for a new manager begins immediately.

Nevin, a Southern California native, played infield and outfield in 12 seasons in the major leagues for seven different clubs. He was a career .270 hitter with 1,131 hits in 1,217 games. He later served as a third base coach for the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees.

—Field Level Media