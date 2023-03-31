Anthony Davis, Lakers surge past Timberwolves

Anthony Davis had 38 points and 17 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a double-digit third-quarter deficit to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-111 on Friday night in Minneapoli

LeBron James had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and D'Angelo Russell finished with 12 points and 10 assists as all five starters scored in double figures for the Lakers (39-38), who climbed over .500 for the first time since Jan. 9, 2022

Advertisement

Mike Conley scored 25 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and Rudy Gobert finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves (39-39), who have dropped two in a row following a four-game winning streak

The Timberwolves led by 10 points at the half after shooting 54.2 percent from the floor, including 6-for-13 from 3-point range

G/O Media may get a commission 42% Off Amazon Fire TV 50" 4K Smart TV Incredible visuals

This smart TV has access to a wide array of streaming services, all of which are easier to navigate, has 4K visuals for a stunning picture, and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote too. Buy for $260 from Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

Towns converted a three-point play on Minnesota's first possession of the second half to push the lead to 13.

The Lakers appeared in trouble when Davis rolled his ankle just before the midway point of the third quarter

Advertisement

He was still laying on the floor when the Lakers cut the deficit to 76-70, and Los Angeles continued to make its push when Davis returned, eventually moving ahead 79-78 on Dennis Schroder's steal and layup with 4:19 left in the third quarter

Los Angeles didn't stop there, as Schroder scored on a drive to complete the 24-2 run and give the Lakers an 88-78 lead with 1:17 left in the third

Advertisement

James recorded the first points of the fourth quarter on a three-point play to stretch the lead to 93-83 and the Timberwolves never got closer than eight the rest of the way

Minnesota shot 31.9 percent from the floor in the second half.

Conley sank a 3-pointer for a quick 7-1 lead and he made another to stretch the advantage to 17-10 with 6:39 left in the opening quarter.

Advertisement

After the Lakers called a timeout, Malik Beasley replaced James and made three straight 3-pointers to tie the score at 25-25 with 2:21 left

The Lakers scored the first eight points of the second quarter to take their first lead at 35-29, but Towns scored all eight points in an 8-0 run to put Minnesota back in front 37-35

Advertisement

Minnesota leading scorer Anthony Edwards (24.5 ppg) missed his first six shots, but scored on a dunk and Kyle Anderson followed with a 3-pointer to give the Timberwolves their first double-digit lead at 63-53 with 43 seconds left in the half

--Field Level Media