Anthony Santander launches 2 homers as O's pound Braves

Anthony Santander hit a pair of home runs, including his first career grand slam, to help the visiting Baltimore Orioles beat the Atlanta Braves 9-4 on Friday to open their three-game series

The Orioles have won 14 of their last 17 games and improved to 11-0 in series openers

Advertisement

Santander gave the Orioles a lead with a solo homer in the fourth inning off Atlanta starter Max Fried, and he put the game away with his slam in the seventh inning against Joe Jimenez. Santander has five homers for the season

Santander went 2-for-5. Over the last four games, he's batting .421 (8-for-19) with multiple hits in all four.

greenworks Amazon’s Choice In Lawn Mowers Is 25% Off Today Gas-like performance at the touch of a button

With up to 60 minutes of run-time and an included 30 minute rapid charger, your mower will always be at the ready. Buy for 25% off at Amazon Advertisement

The support made a winner out of Dean Kremer (3-1), who bounced back from a poor outing against Detroit to work six strong innings. He gave up one run on six hits, two walks and three strikeouts in his first career appearance against Atlanta.

Fried (2-1) saw his streak of scoreless innings end at 20. In six innings, he allowed seven runs (five earned), on eight hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. The left-hander gave up two home runs, the first he has allowed all season. Fried, a three-time Gold Glove winner for the last three seasons, also made two throwing errors that led to runs. Fried's ERA jumped from 0.45 to 2.08.

Advertisement

The Braves scored in the first inning on Sean Murphy's RBI single

The Orioles tied the score in the third when Ryan McKenna singled, went to third when Fried's pickoff attempt went wide, and scored on Gunnar Henderson's grounder. Baltimore took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on Santander's first homer

Advertisement

The Orioles sent 13 men to the plate in the seventh inning and scored seven times. Cedric Mullins homered to right field, his fourth, to lead off the inning, and added an RBI single in his second at-bat of the inning to supplement the grand slam

Murphy added his ninth homer, a three-run shot, in the seventh inning to cut the lead to 9-4.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media