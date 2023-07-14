Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Antoine Winfield Jr. 'sure' Bucs are reaching out to Tom Brady

Field Level Media
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes the field before a wild card game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. said the team may still attempt to lure star quarterback Tom Brady out of retirement

"I'm sure we're still reaching out to him trying to see if he's trying to come back to the team," the 24-year-old Winfield said during an appearance on the Richard Sherman Podcast. "Hey, it could happen. Anything's possible."

Brady, 45, initially announced his retirement from the NFL in February 2022 only to change his mind several weeks later. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP then called it a career this past February after 23 NFL seasons.

"When he first said he retired, I really thought that he was done," Winfield said. "He surprised me when he came back."

Brady now has an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. His 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports begins in 2024.

Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are expected to battle for the starting quarterback job in Tampa this season.

--Field Level Media