Antonio Brown takes part ownership of Arena team

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Former NFL All-Pro Antonio Brown promised to be hands on in his new role as a part-owner of the Albany Empire of the National Arena League.

Brown was introduced Thursday at a news conference in Albany, N.Y., where his father is a legend. Eddie Brown, who starred for the Albany Firebirds in the heyday of the Arena Football League, also is joining the franchise as vice president of operations.

The Albany Times Union said Empire owner Mike Kwarta declined to offer details about Brown's ownership agreement but commented that they are "equal partners, if you would."

Advertisement

"Touchdown" Eddie Brown played in Albany from 1994-2001, and Antonio Brown was in elementary school with his dad joined the Firebirds.

"It means everything to be back here in the community where I grew up as a kid," Antonio Brown said. "It's about keeping Albany football, sustainability, being here forever, and offering the community, the kids, the players, a great opportunity to be successful."

G/O Media may get a commission 36% Off Amazon Fire 50" 4K Smart TV So smart

This smart TV has Amazon Fire built-in, which means you can easily access loads of streaming services, has 4K visuals for stunning picture quality, and even works with Alexa too. Buy for $290 from Amazon Advertisement

He said he isn't just investing money in the franchise.

"I just want to be here hands-on, help the players be successful on and off the field, and just be an advocate here in the community to bring it out. If that's going out in the community, getting people to the game, getting kids to come out here, events in the stadium, so whatever it takes to help us be our best selves and hoist a trophy," Brown said.

Advertisement

Kwarta said he had no worries about partnering with the controversial Brown, who faced suspensions, criminal charges and civil lawsuits in his NFL days. Kwarta said their conversations had focused on Brown's "childhood, what his dad did here, the legacies, and what can we do for the community, and that's completely what we're focused on."

Eddie Brown was voted the best player in Arena Football League history in 2006 as the league celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Advertisement

The current Arena league doesn't prohibit player-owners, but Antonio Brown said that won't happen.

"I did everything as far as playing in the career of football," the younger Brown said. "I won't retire because I still got the game, but just working on other things."

Advertisement

Brown, 34, played 12 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs released him on Jan. 6, 2022, days after he left the field in a game against the New York Jets and threw part of his gear into the stands.

A four-time All-Pro, Brown won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020. In 146 career games, he made 928 catches for 12,291 yards and caught 83 touchdown passes. He also returned one kickoff and four punts for TDs.

Advertisement

The Empire open the season April 16 at home against the Orlando Predators.

--Field Level Media