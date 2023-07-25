Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NCAA

Arch Manning gets first NIL deal with collectibles company Panini

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 15, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the sidelines during the second half of the Texas Spring Game at DKR- Texas Memorial Stadium.
Apr 15, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the sidelines during the second half of the Texas Spring Game at DKR- Texas Memorial Stadium.
Image: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, agreed to his first name, image and likeness deal on Tuesday by partnering with Panini America.

Watch
Saudis willing to pay $1 billion for Kylian Mbappe?
I want to be Kevin 'The Unicorn' Durant | Isaiah Hill's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Friday 11:47AM
Surf Girls Hawai'i on competing against each other
Friday 10:22AM

Arch Manning is entering his freshman season with the Longhorns. Panini, which produces entertainment and sports collectibles, will be selling exclusive autographed trading cards as part of the NIL deal

Advertisement

The company will also auction off a one-of-a-kind Arch Manning Throwback Prizm Black Autographed Card, with all proceeds going to the St. David's Foundation, which supports the St. David's Children's Hospital in Austin, Texas. The highest bid for the card had already reached $60,150 as of Tuesday night.

"Getting my first Panini trading card is something I couldn't have imagined growing up," Arch Manning said in a statement. "Working with Panini to have my first trading card benefit the larger community is special. Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives is something that has always been important to my family."

Advertisement
Advertisement

Whoever wins the auction will also get to participate in a meet-and-greet with Arch Manning.

Arch Manning was the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

--Field Level Media