Arch Manning gets first NIL deal with collectibles company Panini

Texas quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, agreed to his first name, image and likeness deal on Tuesday by partnering with Panini America.

Arch Manning is entering his freshman season with the Longhorns . Panini, which produces entertainment and sports collectibles, will be selling exclusive autographed trading cards as part of the NIL deal

The company will also auction off a one-of-a-kind Arch Manning Throwback Prizm Black Autographed Card, with all proceeds going to the St. David's Foundation, which supports the St. David's Children's Hospital in Austin, Texas. The highest bid for the card had already reached $60,150 as of Tuesday night.

"Getting my first Panini trading card is something I couldn't have imagined growing up," Arch Manning said in a statement. "Working with Panini to have my first trading card benefit the larger community is special. Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives is something that has always been important to my family."

Whoever wins the auction will also get to participate in a meet-and-greet with Arch Manning.

Arch Manning was the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

