Arike Ogunbowale looks to power Wings over Mystics

Arike Ogunbowale looks to build off a sterling performance when the Dallas Wings visit the Washington Mystics on Sunday afternoon.

Ogunbowale matched a career high with seven 3-pointers and finished with 30 points on Friday as the Wings recorded a 95-75 victory over the Connecticut Sun to complete a home-and-home sweep. Ogunbowale reached the 30-point plateau for the 15th time since entering the WNBA in 2019.

Teaira McCowan collected 14 points and 11 rebounds and Kalani Brown chipped in 14 points off the bench for Dallas (17-14), which settled a topsy-turvy affair by outscoring the Sun 29-12 in the fourth quarter.

"They went on runs and that's something that we talked about a couple of times when we had to call a quick timeout," Wings coach Latricia Trammell said. "I just told the team we're alright. Just keep battling and sticking to the game plan."

Satou Sabally followed up a 28-point performance in a 91-81 win over Connecticut on Aug. 12 with just seven points on 3-of-11 shooting from the floor.

Sabally, however, paced Dallas with 18 points in a 75-74 setback in Washington on June 2 and 27 in the Wings' 89-72 victory over the Mystics on July 2. McCowan contributed 18 points in Dallas' 90-62 romp over Washington on July 28.

Like the Wings, the Mystics (15-16) have answered a three-game losing skid with back-to-back wins.

Brittney Sykes scored 30 points in Washington's 83-76 victory over the Chicago Sky on Sunday and 30 more in an 83-79 triumph at the Indiana Fever on Friday.

Elena Delle Donne and Ariel Atkins each scored six points in limited playing time on Friday as they made their respective returns from ankle injuries.

"All jokes aside, it felt really good to have a lot of people in the layup line," Sykes said, per the Washington Post. "For a good month and some change, we were, like, literally laying the ball up and then going to get the rebound. We're happy as (heck) to just have them back, have them healthier."

—Field Level Media