Arizona State battling injuries at quarterback with USC next

By
Field Level Media
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Trenton Bourguet (16) grimaces after an ankle injury that forced him to leave the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 16, 2023.
Image: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham might need to pull a quarterback or two out of his hat before the Sun Devils take on nationally ranked Southern California next weekend.

Freshman starter Jaden Rashada didn't dress in Saturday's 29-0 home loss to Fresno State and is expected to be out four to six weeks with a lingering unspecifed injury, Dillingham said.

The starter against Fresno State, Trenton Bourguet, departed the game in the first quarter with an apparent left leg injury and resurfaced later with crutches and a walking boot on his left foot. He will have an MRI, Dillingham said.

Then, the backup's backup, Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne, sustained a "muscular injury" to a leg and had to come out. He was 5-for-13 passing for 52 yards and lost the ball four times — twice on interceptions, twice on fumbles.

The leading passer on the day was Jacob Conover, the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster. The fourth-string sophomore was 6-for-16 passing for 89 yards, and he threw two more interceptions, giving Fresno State five on the day.

Arizona State turned the ball over eight times in all.

"This is football," junior nickel back Jordan Clark said of the team's injuries, per 247Sports. "That's the risk whenever you put your helmet on and then strap your pads up. The mood around the team is just next man up. You got to play football. And if anybody's mood isn't that, that'll get corrected."

Before Saturday, the Sun Devils hadn't been shut out in a home game since then-No. 2 USC beat them 50-0 in the 1988 season.

—Field Level Media