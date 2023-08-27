Arizona State self-imposes 2023 bowl ban

Arizona State is taking responsibility for rules violations during the tenure of former coach Herm Edwards and is banning itself from playing in a bowl game this season.

"Arizona State University has informed the NCAA and Pac-12 conference that it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program for the upcoming season," athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement, released Sunday morning. "In light of the ongoing investigation and our membership obligation to maintain the confidentiality of the matter, we will not be commenting further at this time."

The program allegedly committed recruiting violations in 2020 that included inviting recruits to the Tempe, Ariz., campus at a time when visits were impermissible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCAA launched the investigation in June 2021. Edwards, who became the Sun Devils coach in 2018, was relieved of his duties three games into the 2022 season after a loss to Eastern Michigan, and the school bought out his contract.

He had a 26-20 record with Arizona State.

The Sun Devils, under 33-year-old head coach Kenny Dillingham, open the season Thursday against Southern Utah.

This will be Arizona State's final season in the Pac-12 before heading to the Big 12 in 2024.

