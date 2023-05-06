Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

A's announcer apologizes for apparent use of racial slur

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 8, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; General view of the Oakland Athletics hat and glove during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at RingCentral Coliseum.
Aug 8, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; General view of the Oakland Athletics hat and glove during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at RingCentral Coliseum.
Image: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime Oakland Athletics announcer Glen Kuiper issued an on-air apology on Friday after appearing to use a racial slur before the team's Friday road game against the Kansas City Royals.

Watch
Jackson Mahomes gives Antonio Brown a run for his money | Worst of the Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Black Quarterbacks = Big NFL Ratings | The SEO Show
Thursday 4:00PM
Jordan Poole ruins Golden State Warriors comeback and… we’re being too hard on him | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 3:42PM

Speaking pregame on NBC Sports California, Kuiper was referring to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum when he appeared to say, "We had a phenomenal day today. (N-word) League Museum and Arthur Bryant's Barbeque."

Advertisement

Prior to the sixth inning, Kuiper said, "A little earlier in the show, I said something, didn't come out quite the way I wanted it to. And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. And like I said, I just wanted to apologize for that."

The A's issued a statement on Twitter, "The language used by Glen Kuiper during today's pregame broadcast is unacceptable. The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation."

Amazon’s Choice In Lawn Mowers Is 25% Off Today
greenworks
Amazon’s Choice In Lawn Mowers Is 25% Off Today

Gas-like performance at the touch of a button
With up to 60 minutes of run-time and an included 30 minute rapid charger, your mower will always be at the ready.

Advertisement

Kuiper, 59, has been an announcer on A's games since 2004. His older brother, Duane, is a longtime San Francisco Giants announcer who played 12 seasons as a major league infielder.

Advertisement

The Royals beat the A's 12-8 on Friday.

--Field Level Media