MLB

A's claim RHP Spenser Watkins off waivers

By
Field Level Media
Oct 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Spenser Watkins (80) delivers in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Image: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics claimed right-hander Spenser Watkins off waivers from the Houston Astros on Tuesday

Watkins, 30, was 7-13 with a 5.85 ERA in 39 games (30 starts) with the Baltimore Orioles from 2021-22

He was pitching at Triple-A Sugar Land before being designated for assignment by Houston on Sunday

Watkins is 3-4 with an 8.35 ERA in 14 games (11 starts) between Sugar Land and Triple-A Norfolk in 2023

The Astros acquired Watkins from the Orioles for cash on June 23

--Field Level Media