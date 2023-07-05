A's clobber Tigers, spoil Eduardo Rodriguez's return

Jordan Diaz had three hits, including a homer, and three runs as the Oakland Athletics pounded the host Detroit Tigers 12-3 on Wednesday night

Ryan Noda hit a two-run homer and Shea Langeliers also homered for Oakland, which has won four of its last five games.

A's starter Austin Pruitt retired all nine batters he faced. Winning pitcher Ken Waldichuk (2-5) gave up two runs and two hits in 4 1/3 innings of relief.

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5), Detroit's starter, gave up five runs and six hits in four innings while striking out seven. Rodriguez was making his first start since May 28. He was activated from the injured list after recovering from a finger injury.

Miguel Cabrera and Jonathan Schoop each had an RBI double for Detroit.

Oakland jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Esteury Ruiz led off with a bunt single and stole second base. Diaz singled to put runners on the corners. Brent Rooker hit a sacrifice fly to bring in the first run. With two down, Noda blasted a 3-0 pitch over the right field wall for his ninth homer of the season.

The A's scored a run in the third when Diaz singled and Aledmys Diaz knocked him in with a two-out double.

Langeliers led off the fourth with his 10th homer.

Oakland extended its lead to 9-0 in the sixth. Langeliers reached on a one-out single and moved to second on third baseman Zach McKinstry's throwing error. JJ Bleday reached on an infield single, and Nick Allen walked to load the bases.

Tony Kemp knocked in two runs with a single and Ruiz drove in two more with another single off Zach Logue.

The A's tacked on three more runs in the eighth. Allen and Kemp hit consecutive one-out singles. Tyler Wade hit into an RBI fielder's choice to make it 10-0, and Jordan Diaz followed with a two-run shot over the right-center field wall.

The Tigers averted a shutout in the bottom of the eighth. Schoop and Tyler Nevin drew walks prior to Cabrera's one-out double. Detroit added another run later in the inning on Jake Marisnick's bases-loaded sacrifice fly

Schoop forged the final score with his run-scoring double in the ninth.

--Field Level Media