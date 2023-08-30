A's defeat Mariners for first time this season

Seth Brown and Shea Langeliers homered and six pitchers combined on a four-hitter as the visiting Oakland Athletics defeated short-handed Seattle 3-1 Tuesday night for their first win in nine tries against the Mariners this season.

Seattle had a four-game winning streak snapped and dropped into a three-way tie for first place in the American League West with Texas and Houston.

Advertisement

The Mariners were without All-Stars George Kirby and Julio Rodriguez.

Kirby, a right-hander, was scratched from his scheduled start because of the flu, with Luke Weaver taking his place. Rodriguez was a late scratch because of left foot soreness and Mariners first baseman Ty France left in the third inning with a left wrist contusion after Weaver's pickoff attempt bounced in the dirt and caught France just above his glove.

Advertisement Advertisement

Weaver (2-5) allowed three runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings, with no walks and no strikeouts.

A's left-hander Ken Waldichuk pitched well but didn't last long enough to get the victory. Waldichuk gave up one run on one hit in four-plus innings, with five walks and three strikeouts. He threw 91 pitches before being relieved.

Advertisement

Sean Newcomb (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts to earn the victory and Trevor May struck out the side in ninth, not without some drama, for his 15th save of the season. Lucas Erceg, Dany Jimenez and Kirby Snead helped shut down the Mariners.

After May struck out the first two batters in the ninth, pinch-hitter Jose Rojas singled to right and J.P. Crawford lined a double down the left-field line. May fanned Eugenio Suarez for the final out.

Advertisement

Brown homered to right field with two outs in the bottom of the first inning.

The A's extended the lead in the second as Jordan Diaz grounded a leadoff single into center and, an out later, Langeliers went deep to center to make it 3-0.

Advertisement

The Mariners got on the scoreboard in the fourth after Teoscar Hernandez grounded a leadoff single into center and Cal Raleigh walked. After Mike Ford flied out to right, both runners advanced on a wild pitch as Dominic Canzone struck out. A walk to Dylan Moore loaded the bases and Cade Marlowe also drew a base on balls to bring home the run.

—Field Level Media