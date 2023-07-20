Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

A's place 1B Ryan Noda (fractured jaw) on 10-day IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 18, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Ryan Noda (49) crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the second inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Jul 18, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Ryan Noda (49) crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the second inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Image: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics placed rookie first baseman Ryan Noda on the 10-day injured list on Thursday, retroactive to Wednesday, due to a fractured jaw

Watch
Was the punishment of Tennessee Volunteers football harsh enough? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Should a team trade the farm for Shohei Ohtani? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
Is Lionel Messi the best thing to happen to American soccer? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

Noda was injured during pregame warmups Tuesday when taking a grounder to the mouth, according to multiple media reports. He still hit a double and a home run as the host Athletics defeated the Boston Red Sox 3-0

Advertisement

He could be out three weeks, according to an MLB.com report.

The left-handed hitter is batting .229 with 11 home runs, 38 RBIs and a .375 on-base percentage in 90 games. He leads the American League with 60 walks and ranks sixth in the AL in on-base percentage.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Noda, 27, leads all rookies in walks, ranks third on on-base percentage and is tied for seventh in doubles (17) and extra-base hits (29).

In a corresponding move, Oakland recalled infielder Jonah Bride from Triple-A Las Vegas, where he was batting .340 with two homers, nine RBIs and a 1.017 OPS in 14 games since he was optioned to the Aviators on June 30. Overall for Las Vegas, he has a .316 average, 10 homers and 53 RBIs in 57 games this year.

Bride, 27, batted .196 (10-for-51) with four RBIs in 21 games (17 starts at third base) with Oakland this season.

--Field Level Media