The Oakland Athletics recalled James Kaprielian from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday and placed fellow right-hander Drew Rucinski on the 15-day injured list

Kaprielian is scheduled to start Sunday's series finale against the Houston Astros.

He owns an 0-3 record with a 10.17 ERA in seven games (four starts) this season. He is 13-17 with a 4.69 ERA in 59 career games (51 starts) with the Athletics

The move involving Rucinski, which is due to a stomach illness, is retroactive to Wednesday.

Rucinski, 34, is 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA in four starts this season. He is 4-8 with a 6.25 ERA in 45 career games (five starts) with the Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins and Athletics

--Field Level Media