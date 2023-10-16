A's RHP Trevor May retires, rips team owner

Oakland A's closer Trevor May retired from the major leagues on Monday, and he took a parting shot at the team owner as he exited.

Club owner John Fisher intends to move the team from Oakland, having announced plans in May to build a $1.5 billion stadium on the Las Vegas Strip.

Advertisement

May, 34, said on social media of Fisher, "Sell the team dude. Sell it, man. Let someone who actually takes pride in the things they own, own something. There's actually people who give a (expletive) about the game. Let them do it.

Advertisement

"Take mommy and daddy's money somewhere else, dork. And also, if you're going to be a greedy (expletive), own it. There's nothing weaker than being afraid of cameras. That's one thing I really struggled with this year, not just eviscerating that guy. Do what you're going to do, bro. You're whatever. You're a billionaire. You guys have all this power. You shouldn't have any because you didn't earn any of it."

Advertisement

Fisher is the son of Donald Fisher and Doris F. Fisher, who founded Gap Inc.

Oakland fans have been lobbying Fisher to sell for years, with the cries growing louder this year after the Las Vegas plan was announced. The A's have drawn among the fewest fans in the majors for years, but the fans pointed to the team's perennially low payroll and outdated venue (Oakland Coliseum) as reasons that more didn't attend games.

Advertisement

The A's finished a major-league-worst 50-112 this season. The team made three consecutive playoff appearances as recently as 2018-20.

May pitched just one season in Oakland, going 4-4 with 21 saves and a 3.28 ERA in 49 relief outings. He finished his career on an impressive roll, going 1-0 with nine saves and 0.00 ERA in his final 15 appearances.

Advertisement

May also pitched for the Minnesota Twins (2014-16, 2018-20) and New York Mets (2021-22) in a nine-year career. He finished with a 36-28 record, 33 saves and a 4.24 ERA in 358 games (26 starts).

—Field Level Media