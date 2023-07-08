Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

A's to send RHP Austin Pruitt to mound vs. Red Sox

By
Field Level Media
Jun 28, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Austin Pruitt (29) pitches during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Image: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Athletics right-hander Austin Pruitt will get the nod for Saturday's road game against the Boston Red Sox after scheduled starter Paul Blackburn was scratched due to illness

Pruitt (1-5, 2.93 ERA) will be making his 24th appearance (fourth start) this season.

The 33-year-old is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in 12 career appearances (one start) against the Red Sox.

Blackburn, 29, fell to 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in seven starts on the season after allowing five runs in five innings of an 8-7 setback to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

--Field Level Media