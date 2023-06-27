Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Astros 2B Jose Altuve (heel) out of lineup vs. Cardinals

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 23, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) walks off the field following the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Jun 23, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) walks off the field following the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Image: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve remained out of the team's starting lineup for Tuesday's road game against the St. Louis Cardinals

Watch
The Yankees best player this month is who?!
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Which top 5 draft pick is most likely to be a bust? | Agree to Disagree
3 hours ago
5 Sports Books for your Summer Reading List
Yesterday

Altuve is sidelined for the second straight game due to an injured right heel he sustained Saturday while legging out a bunt single against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Advertisement

Mauricio Dubon was slated to make another start in place of Altuve, who is batting .263 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 26 games this season. The three-time batting champion missed the team's first 43 games due to a right thumb fracture he sustained in the World Baseball Classic.

Altuve, 33, has a .306 career batting average to go with 195 homers, 707 RBIs and 284 steals. He has helped the Astros win two World Series, including a title in six games over the Philadelphia Phillies last season

Advertisement
Advertisement

Altuve is an eight-time All-Star and was named American League MVP in 2017.

--Field Level Media