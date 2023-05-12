Altuve has yet to play this season. He had surgery in March after breaking his right thumb during the World Baseball Classic.

At the time of the March 22 injury, it was expected he would miss eight weeks of the regular season.

Altuve, 33, is in his 13th season with Houston. He batted .300 with 28 homers, 57 RBIs and 18 steals in 141 games last season.

The three-time batting champion has a .307 career mark to go with 192 homers, 696 RBIs and 279 steals. He has helped the Astros win two World Series, including a title in six games over the Philadelphia Phillies last season

Without Altuve in his customary leadoff spot, the Astros have struggled to score this season. They have just 161 runs through 37 games, tied for 19th in the major leagues

Houston opens a three-game road series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

--Field Level Media