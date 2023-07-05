Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Astros 2B Jose Altuve to have MRI on oblique

By
Field Level Media
Jul 4, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Jose Altuve (27) holds his side with an apparent injury while walking off the field during practice before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park.
Image: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve will have an MRI Wednesday on his left oblique, manager Dusty Baker confirmed

Altuve, who tweaked the muscle at batting practice Tuesday, missed four games last month with an oblique issue but avoided a trip to the injured list.

He is batting .264 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in 32 games this season. Altuve missed the first 43 games of the season with fractured right thumb, an injury sustained at the World Baseball Classic.

An eight-time All-Star and three-time batting champ, Altuve is a career .306 hitter with 198 homers and 714 RBIs in 1,610 games over 13 seasons with the Astros

Altuve was scratched from the lineup before Tuesday's game against Colorado. He was replaced by Mauricio Dubon at second base in a 4-1 win against the visiting Rockies.

--Field Level Media