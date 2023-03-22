Astros 2B Jose Altuve undergoes thumb surgery

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve underwent surgery on his right thumb in Houston on Wednesday.

The team added that Altuve will remain in Houston since spring training is in its final week.

Altuve sustained the fracture to his right thumb after being hit by a pitch on Saturday night while playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.

Astros general manager Dana Brown previously said there is no timetable for his return, however USA Today reported Altuve is expected to be sidelined 8-to-10 weeks with the injury.

Altuve was struck in the hand by a pitch in the fifth inning of Venezuela's 9-7 quarterfinal loss to Team USA on Saturday in Miami.

The eight-time All-Star immediately exited the game after being hit by an up-and-in fastball from Colorado Rockies right-hander Daniel Bard, who hit two batters and also threw two wild pitches.

Altuve, 32, is heading into his 13th season with the Astros. He is a three-time batting champion, two-time World Series champion and the 2017 American League MVP.

He is a career .307 hitter with 192 home runs, 696 RBIs and 279 stolen bases in 1,578 games since making his Astros debut in 2011.

