MLB

Astros, Aces headed to White House in August to celebrate titles

By
Field Level Media
Mar 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) celebrates with Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) after receiving their 2022 World Series championship rings prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park.
Image: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros of Major League Baseball and the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA will be honored by President Joe Biden at the White House next month

The Astros will visit the White House on Aug. 7 to celebrate their 2022 World Series title, and the Aces will go on Aug. 25 in recognition of their 2022 WNBA title, the White House announced Monday

Houston went 106-56 last season and had little trouble advancing to the World Series, where it defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. It was the Astros' second World Series title in six years

Aug. 7 is an off day for the Astros, who will travel to the area for a three-game series at the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 8-10

The Aces, who top the 2023 WNBA standings with a dominant 19-2 record, will be in town to play the Washington Mystics on Aug. 26.

The Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 3-1 in the best-of-five WNBA Finals in 2022. It was the franchise's first championship and the city of Las Vegas' first major professional sports title before the NHL's Golden Knights lifted the Stanley Cup last month.

--Field Level Media