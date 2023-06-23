Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Astros acquire RHP Spenser Watkins from Orioles

Oct 1, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Spenser Watkins (80) at Yankee Stadium.
Image: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles traded right-handed pitcher Spenser Watkins to the Houston Astros in exchange for cash considerations on Friday

Houston optioned Watkins to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Watkins, 30, made his major league debut with Baltimore in 2021 and pitched in 39 games (30 starts) over the course of two seasons with the Orioles. He is 7-13 with a 5.85 ERA in his MLB career

He has spent all of this season thus far at Triple-A Norfolk, where he has a 2-1 record and a 7.27 ERA in eight games (six starts).

The Astros also selected outfielder Bligh Madris from Triple-A and transferred outfielder Michael Brantley (shoulder) and right-hander Jose Urquidy (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list

Madris, 27, was acquired by the Astros from the Detroit Tigers in January. He made his major league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season, batting .177 with one home run and seven RBIs over 39 games. He was batting .249 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs in 60 games at Triple-A this season

--Field Level Media