MLB

Astros activate OF Michael Brantley from 60-day IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 18, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley walks on the field before the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park.
Jun 18, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley walks on the field before the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park.
Image: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros activated outfielder Michael Brantley from the 60-day injured list on Tuesday.

Watch
Michael Oher On New Book, NFL, The Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Running Backs Contracts & He Sings!
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Eli Manning's worst moment from his rookie season
Friday 1:01PM
Luis Rubiales' mom locked herself in a church and is on a hunger strike
Yesterday

The five-time All-Star had shoulder surgery last August and has not played in the majors since June 26, 2022.

Advertisement

Brantley, 36, played in nine games at Triple-A Sugar Land this spring before suffering a setback in his recovery.

He returned to action at Sugar Land on Aug. 15 and batted .348 with a homer and seven RBIs in seven games this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Brantley batted .288 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 64 games last year before missing the Astros' World Series run.

He is a career .298 hitter with 127 homers and 713 RBIs in 1,430 games with Cleveland (2009-18) and Houston (2019-22).

—Field Level Media