MLB

Astros activate RHP Jose Urquidy to start vs. Yankees

By
Field Level Media
Apr 30, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) reacts during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
Image: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Jose Urquidy from the 60-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the host New York Yankees

Urquidy, who had been sidelined due to right shoulder discomfort, last pitched for the Astros on April 30 in a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies

The 28-year-old is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA in six starts this season. He is 26-15 with a 3.85 ERA, 304 strikeouts and 82 walks over 69 career games (66 starts) with Houston

Urquidy's only career start against the Yankees was June 26, 2022, when he received a no-decision. He allowed Giancarlo Stanton's homer for the only hit he gave up in seven innings, and the Yankees won on a game-ending, three-run blast by Aaron Judge in the 10th inning

Also on Sunday, the Astros optioned left-hander Parker Mushinski to Triple-A Sugar Land and designated right-hander Spenser Watkins for assignment

Mushinski, 27, has yet to record a decision and has a 2.79 ERA in eight relief appearances this season

Watkins, 30, owns a 7-13 record with a 5.85 ERA in 39 career games (30 starts) with the Baltimore Orioles

