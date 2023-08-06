Astros activate RHP Jose Urquidy to start vs. Yankees

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Jose Urquidy from the 60-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the host New York Yankees

Urquidy, who had been sidelined due to right shoulder discomfort, last pitched for the Astros on April 30 in a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies

Advertisement

The 28-year-old is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA in six starts this season. He is 26-15 with a 3.85 ERA, 304 strikeouts and 82 walks over 69 career games (66 starts) with Houston

Urquidy's only career start against the Yankees was June 26, 2022, when he received a no-decision. He allowed Giancarlo Stanton's homer for the only hit he gave up in seven innings, and the Yankees won on a game-ending, three-run blast by Aaron Judge in the 10th inning

Advertisement Advertisement

Also on Sunday, the Astros optioned left-hander Parker Mushinski to Triple-A Sugar Land and designated right-hander Spenser Watkins for assignment

Mushinski, 27, has yet to record a decision and has a 2.79 ERA in eight relief appearances this season

Advertisement

Watkins, 30, owns a 7-13 record with a 5.85 ERA in 39 career games (30 starts) with the Baltimore Orioles

--Field Level Medi