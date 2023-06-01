Alex Bregman produced a two-run, two-out single to cap a three-run fifth inning and the Houston Astros won the opener of their four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels 5-2 on Thursday

Bregman drove home Yainer Diaz and Jose Altuve with a sharp grounder that Angels third baseman Gio Urshela proved unable to field. Bregman pounced on a first-pitch fastball from Angels right-hander Reid Detmers (0-5) and snapped a 2-2 deadlock to complete yet another rally

The Astros matched the Angels' run in the second inning with one in the bottom of that frame. Kyle Tucker doubled to right field, swiped third base and scored on Jose Abreu's sacrifice fly to right

In the fifth, Diaz pulled the Astros even at 2-2 with his line drive to center, scoring Corey Julks. He had opened the fifth with a double to left. Bregman delivered four batters later

Detmers allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over five innings.

A pivotal moment unfolded in the top of the sixth. Suddenly pitching with a two-run lead, Astros starter Ronel Blanco immediately surrendered a pair of baserunners. He rallied and induced a fly-ball out from Jared Walsh but ceded the mound to Hector Neris, who then allowed a bloop single to Zach Neto that loaded the bases for the top of the Angels' order

Neris retired Taylor Ward on a called third strike that appeared low. Ward protested mildly, but Angels manager Phil Nevin was incensed and was subsequently ejected by plate umpire Stu Scheurwater. After the commotion, Neris followed by getting Mike Trout to hit a soft liner to shortstop Jeremy Pena, stranding the bases loaded and preserving the advantage

Blanco (1-0), making his first major league start, was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday to serve as the sixth starter in the rotation. He surrendered an RBI single to Ward in the second inning and a solo home run to Brandon Drury with two outs in the fifth, but he was otherwise effective. He gave up two runs on seven hits and three walks, with five strikeouts, in 5 1/3 innings.

Tucker (3-for-4) and Abreu teamed up again in the eighth when Tucker recorded his second double and Abreu followed with an RBI double that provided Houston a measure of insurance.

--Field Level Media