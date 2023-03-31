Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Astros deliver big hits to surge past White Sox

By
Field Level Media
Mar 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a three-run RBI double to center field against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park.
Image: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez delivered a go-ahead, bases-clearing double in the seventh inning and Kyle Tucker hit a two-run home run to boost the host Houston Astros to a 6-3 win against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night

Houston evened the season-opening series with Chicago at one game apiece after the White Sox won 3-2 on Thursday

The White Sox appeared primed for another tight victory before the Astros struck against a shaky Chicago bullpen, scoring each of their runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings

Seth Martinez (1-0) was the winner with an inning of scoreless relief, and Rafael Montero worked around a single in the ninth to earn the save.

Yoan Moncada had three hits and an RBI for Chicago, and Eloy Jimenez had two hits and two RBIs. Tim Anderson added a pair of hits.

Chicago capitalized on a leadoff walk to Anderson and some ensuing small ball to score the game's first run in the first inning. After stealing second base and advancing to third on a groundout, Anderson came around to score on a Jimenez RBI double with two out.

The White Sox scored twice in the sixth behind three successive doubles. Jimenez recorded his second RBI of the night with a double that scored Andrew Benintendi, then scored one batter later when Moncada contributed an RBI ground-rule double

Houston got the runs back in the bottom half behind a two-out rally. Jose Abreu singled against his former club, then Tucker launched a two-run home run to center field on a 1-2 count.

The homer chased White Sox starter Lance Lynn from the game. The right-hander scattered two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings with four walks and six strikeouts. Before the sixth, the lone hit Lynn allowed was a Corey Julks single in the second

Houston delivered once more with two outs in the seventh. The Astros loaded the bases against former teammate Kendall Graveman (1-1) with two walks and a single before Alvarez smacked a three-run double against Jake Diekman to put Houston ahead 5-3

Astros starter Cristian Javier took a no-decision after allowing three runs and eight hits in five innings with one walk and six strikeouts

--Field Level Media