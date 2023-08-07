Astros demote struggling OF Corey Julks

The Houston Astros optioned struggling left fielder Corey Julks to Triple-A Sugar Land after Sunday's game

The club made the announcement Monday. The Astros, who are off, did not immediately announce a corresponding move

The Astros were in Washington, D.C., on Monday, visiting the White House in honor of winning the World Series last year

Julks, 27, is batting .245 with six home runs, 35 runs, 32 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 86 games (75 starts) in this, his rookie campaign. His playing time has diminished recently amid his struggles. The Astros selected Julks in the eighth round of the 2017 draft

Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday the team is mulling whether to call up former top prospect Jon Singleton, 31

The Astros open a series in Baltimore on Tuesday and are expected to announce a move earlier in the day

--Field Level Medi