Astros edge D-backs 1-0, clinch postseason berth

Arizona and Houston each celebrated a postseason berth Saturday night after the Astros defeated the host Diamondbacks 1-0 in Phoenix.

Houston (89-72) solidified a spot in the American League playoffs with the victory, clinching a wild-card spot.

Advertisement

The Astros extend their postseason streak to seven years.

Arizona (84-77) earned the third and final National League wild card with the Cincinnati Reds' 15-6 loss at the St. Louis Cardinals.

Advertisement Advertisement

Saturday's contest was a pitcher's duel between Houston's Justin Verlander and Arizona's Merrill Kelly until Verlander was relieved by Phil Maton to start the Diamondbacks' half of the sixth inning.

Verlander (13-8) allowed two hits with five strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

Advertisement

Kelly (12-8) recorded 93 pitches in his seven innings and allowed five hits to go with five strikeouts and two walks.

Jose Abreu's RBI double with one out in the top of the fourth inning scored Kyle Tucker, who walked before him and stole second, to give Houston the lone run in the game.

Advertisement

The Diamondbacks put a runner on base in each of the first four innings but failed to score, leaving five on base. Verlander retired the side in the fifth inning.

Arizona had a baserunner reach second base only once before the seventh inning.

Verlander walked Evan Longoria and Gabriel Moreno consecutively with two outs in the bottom of the second inning before Geraldo Perdomo flied out to right field.

Advertisement

The Diamondbacks loaded the bases in the seventh with one out.

Longoria reached on an infield single, Moreno singled and then Perdomo sacrificed the runners to second and third base before Corbin Carroll walked. Hector Neris relieved Kendall Graveman and struck out Ketel Marte and got Tommy Pham to ground out to end the threat.

Advertisement

Bryan Abreu pitched the ninth inning to earn his fifth save this season.

The Diamondbacks have scored one run in their two losses to Houston in the three-game series that concludes Sunday. They produced four hits Friday and five Saturday.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media