Sunday's game between the Houston Astros and Guardians in Cleveland has been moved up to 12:40 p.m. ET due to forecast of heavy rain

The contest was originally slated to start at 1:40 p.m.

Prior to Saturday's contest, the Astros placed right-hander Ryne Stanek on the bereavement/family medical emergency list. The 31-year-old is 2-1 with a 4.57 ERA in 23 relief appearances this season

Advertisement

The Guardians optioned right-hander James Karinchak to Triple-A Columbus and recalled left-hander Tim Herrin from the same affiliate. Karinchak, 27, is 2-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 32 appearances this season, while the 26-year-old Herrin was 1-0 with a 7.45 ERA in nine relief outings with Cleveland earlier this season

--Field Level Media