Yordan Alvarez had a grand slam and a solo shot Monday night as the visiting Houston Astros pounded out five homers to extend their winning streak to a season-high eight games with a 12-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers

The Astros had four solo homers off starter Corbin Burnes. Alvarez's slam off Hoby Milner, his second of the season and fourth of his career, capped a five-run sixth that put Houston up 10-1

Cristian Javier (5-1) allowed one run on four hits in six innings, striking out five and walking one.

Houston has won 11 of its last 12 to move a season-high nine games above .500.

Burnes (4-4), who had allowed five homers in 51 2/3 innings over his first nine starts, gave up two solo homers in the second and two more in the fifth. It was the first time in his career that the 2021 Cy Young winner allowed four homers in a game.

Burnes allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings, striking out five and walking two in a 91-pitch outing.

With one out in the second, Corey Julks sent a 1-0 pitch 401 feet to left-center for his third homer. Martin Maldonado, who hit 28 homers at American Family Field with the Brewers from 2011-16, added his third of the season with two outs

Rowdy Tellez got one back for the Brewers in the bottom half, leading off with his team-leading 12th homer

Houston made it 3-1 in the fourth on two singles, a wild pitch and RBI ground out.

Mauricio Dubon opened the fifth with his first homer to put Houston in front 4-1 and Alvarez followed one out later with his 11th home run.

The Astros loaded the bases with one out in the sixth against Elvis Peguero on a hit batter, single and walk. Alex Bregman's RBI single made it 6-1. Milner relieved and Alvarez hammered the first pitch 383 feet to left center

Tyrone Taylor had an RBI double for the Brewers in the seventh. Julks doubled in two runs in the eighth

-- Field Level Media