Astros' Jose Altuve homers in 1st, 2nd, 3rd innings

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve made home run history when he went deep in the first, second and third innings against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

He became just the third player to accomplish the feat in major league history, according to MLB.com, joining Carl Reynolds (1930 Chicago White Sox) and Manny Machado (2016 Baltimore Orioles).

Altuve led off the game with a homer off Nathan Eovaldi, then hit another solo shot off the right-hander with one out in the second.

In the third, Houston's Martin Maldonado hit a one-out homer, and Altuve made it back-to-back shots with his third of the night and 15th of the season.

Altuve also hit two homers on Monday in the series opener at Texas.

The only other player to produce consecutive multi-homer games this year was the Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts on May 31 (vs. the Washington Nationals) and June 2 (vs. the New York Yankees).

—Field Level Media