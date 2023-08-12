MLB

Astros place 1B Jose Abreu, RHP Phil Maton on IL

Aug 9, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Jose Abreu (79) rounds third base to score on a single by Jose Altuve (not shown) in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Image: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros placed first baseman Jose Abreu on the 10-day injured list Saturday and sent right-hander Phil Maton on the 15-day IL

The Astros recalled infielder David Hensley and left-hander Parker Mushinski from Triple-A Sugar Land to take the roster spots of Abreu (lumbar spine inflammation) and Maton (right elbow contusion). The move involving Abreu is retroactive to Thursday

Abreu, 36, is batting .234 with 10 home runs and 56 RBIs in 110 games during his first season with the Astros. After signing a three-year, 58.5-million deal with Houston, the 2020 American League MVP has struggled to a career-low .634 OPS

Maton, 30, was injured after he was hit by a comebacker during Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. He is 3-3 with one save and a 3.04 ERA in 54 relief appearances this season

Hensley, 27, went 10-for-83 (.120) with one homer and three RBIs in 29 games earlier this season with Houston

Mushinski, 27, has a 2.79 ERA in eight relief appearances this season with the Astros

