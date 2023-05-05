Astros promoting RHP J.P. France to start Saturday in debut

The Houston Astros are expected to promote right-hander J.P. France to start Saturday night at Seattle in his MLB debut

Multiple outlets reported the move Friday, including the Houston Chronicle. There was no official word yet from the team as of Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

France, 28, was drafted in the 14th round by the Astros in 2018 and will join the team from Triple-A Sugar Land

France is 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA through five games (three starts) this season with the Space Cowboys, striking out 26 and walking 11 in 19 1/3 innings.

greenworks Amazon’s Choice In Lawn Mowers Is 25% Off Today Gas-like performance at the touch of a button

With up to 60 minutes of run-time and an included 30 minute rapid charger, your mower will always be at the ready. Buy for 25% off at Amazon Advertisement

His career numbers in the minors include a 20-17 record with a 3.73 ERA and five saves in 99 games (56 starts).

--Field Level Media