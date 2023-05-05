Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Astros promoting RHP J.P. France to start Saturday in debut

By
Field Level Media
Mar 18, 2022; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Houston Astros pitcher J.P. France (78) delivers a pitch in third inning of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals during spring training at Roger Dean Stadium.
Mar 18, 2022; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Houston Astros pitcher J.P. France (78) delivers a pitch in third inning of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals during spring training at Roger Dean Stadium.
Image: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros are expected to promote right-hander J.P. France to start Saturday night at Seattle in his MLB debut

Multiple outlets reported the move Friday, including the Houston Chronicle. There was no official word yet from the team as of Friday afternoon.

France, 28, was drafted in the 14th round by the Astros in 2018 and will join the team from Triple-A Sugar Land

France is 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA through five games (three starts) this season with the Space Cowboys, striking out 26 and walking 11 in 19 1/3 innings.

His career numbers in the minors include a 20-17 record with a 3.73 ERA and five saves in 99 games (56 starts).

--Field Level Media