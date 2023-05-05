Astros promoting RHP J.P. France to start Saturday in debut

The Houston Astros are expected to promote right-hander J.P. France to start Saturday night at Seattle in his MLB debut
Watch
Jackson Mahomes gives Antonio Brown a run for his money | Worst of the Week
Share
Multiple outlets reported the move Friday, including the Houston Chronicle. There was no official word yet from the team as of Friday afternoon.
Advertisement
France, 28, was drafted in the 14th round by the Astros in 2018 and will join the team from Triple-A Sugar Land
France is 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA through five games (three starts) this season with the Space Cowboys, striking out 26 and walking 11 in 19 1/3 innings.
greenworks
Amazon’s Choice In Lawn Mowers Is 25% Off Today
Advertisement
His career numbers in the minors include a 20-17 record with a 3.73 ERA and five saves in 99 games (56 starts).
--Field Level Media