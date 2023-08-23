MLB

Astros reinstate 1B Jose Abreu from IL

By
Field Level Media
Aug 22, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Jose Abreu looks on before the game against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park.
Image: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros reinstated All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday, hours ahead of their game against the visiting Boston Red Sox.

Abreu, 36, was placed on the IL with lumbar spine inflammation on Aug. 12.

In a corresponding move, the Astros optioned IF David Hensley to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Abreu, 36, is batting .234 with 10 home runs and 56 RBIs in 110 games during his first season with the Astros. After signing a three-year, $58.5 million deal with Houston, the 2020 American League MVP has struggled to a career-low .634 OPS.

Hensley, 27, appeared in just one game during Abreu's absence, striking out as a pinch hitter against Seattle on Saturday. He's batting .119 in 30 games overall with Houston this season.

—Field Level Media