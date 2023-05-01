Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Astros RHP Jose Urquidy (shoulder) lands on 15-day IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 30, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
Apr 30, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
Image: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros placed right-handed starting pitcher Jose Urquidy on the 15-day injured list Monday due to right shoulder discomfort

Watch
What's next for Jets QB Zach Wilson? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The end is nigh for the Clippers Kawhi & PG era | Keep it a Buck(et)
Wednesday 4:54PM
Who asked for a Charles Barkley & Gayle King CNN show? NOBODY! | The SEO Show
Wednesday 3:18PM

The Astros recalled right-hander Brandon Bielak from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move

Advertisement

Urquidy left Sunday night's start against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies after 5 1/3 innings with soreness in his throwing shoulder. He picked up the win in a 4-3 Astros victory after yielding two runs (both solo homers) and three hits, with three strikeouts and one walk

He was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.

Urquidy, 28, is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA in six starts this season. In five major league campaigns, all with Houston, he is 26-15 with a 3.85 ERA, 304 strikeouts and 82 walks over 69 games (66 starts).

Amazon Pet Day: 48 Hours Only
Up to 50% Off
Amazon Pet Day: 48 Hours Only

Huge Discounts
There are savings on everyday items you already buy, and savings on the things you’ve been waiting for a sale on to spoil your pet with.

Advertisement

Bielak, 27, has appeared in five games out of the bullpen for the Astros this season and sports a 3.65 ERA. In parts of three seasons with Houston, he is 6-7 with a 5.15 ERA and one save over 45 games (eight starts)

--Field Level Media