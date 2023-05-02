Astros RHP Luis Garcia (elbow) follows teammate to IL

Houston Astros right-hander Luis Garcia landed on the 15-day injured list with elbow discomfort on Tuesday, one day after fellow starter Jose Urquidy went to the IL

Garcia exited Monday night's game after just eight pitches.

In a corresponding move, the Astros recalled LHP Matt Gage from Triple-A Sugar Land

Garcia, 26, is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in six starts this season and has 31 strikeouts in 27 innings. He's 28-19 with a 3.61 ERA in four seasons, all with the Astros

Urquidy was placed on the IL on Monday with shoulder discomfort. He left Sunday's game against Philadelphia in the sixth inning and was credited with the win.

Gage, 30, has appeared in 11 major league games, going 0-1 with a 1.38 ERA last season with the Toronto Blue Jays. He is 0-0 with a 5.00 ERA in eight relief appearances at Sugar Land this season.

--Field Level Media