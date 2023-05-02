Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Astros RHP Luis Garcia (elbow) follows teammate to IL

By
Field Level Media
May 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia (77) walks to the dugout before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park.
Image: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros right-hander Luis Garcia landed on the 15-day injured list with elbow discomfort on Tuesday, one day after fellow starter Jose Urquidy went to the IL

Garcia exited Monday night's game after just eight pitches.

In a corresponding move, the Astros recalled LHP Matt Gage from Triple-A Sugar Land

Garcia, 26, is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in six starts this season and has 31 strikeouts in 27 innings. He's 28-19 with a 3.61 ERA in four seasons, all with the Astros

Urquidy was placed on the IL on Monday with shoulder discomfort. He left Sunday's game against Philadelphia in the sixth inning and was credited with the win.

Gage, 30, has appeared in 11 major league games, going 0-1 with a 1.38 ERA last season with the Toronto Blue Jays. He is 0-0 with a 5.00 ERA in eight relief appearances at Sugar Land this season.

--Field Level Media