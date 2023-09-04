MLB

Astros RHP Ryne Stanek carted off with ankle injury

Sep 4, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek (45) injures himself during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek was carted off the field with an apparent right ankle injury in the bottom of the ninth inning of Monday's 13-6 victory over the Texas Rangers.

The Astros confirmed after the game Stanek was being evaluated for a right ankle injury.

Stanek went to cover first on Leody Taveras' infield single. He stepped on the base as he caught the toss from Jose Abreu and immediately fell to the ground and grabbed at the ankle.

Team trainers attended to him for a few minutes before the cart was brought out. Stanek, 32, hopped to the cart, making sure his right foot stayed above the ground.

Stanek allowed a homer to Josh Smith to start the ninth. He is 3-1 with a 4.07 ERA in 53 appearances this season.

